Jhené Aiko Chooses “Happiness Over Everything” With Miguel & Future

BACARDÍ Rum Room

Source: Getty and Timeless Eye / Via BACARDÍ

Jhené Aiko put an interesting spin on what it means to be a H.O.E.

It’s Happiness Over Everything. I think I found my motto for 2020. Lol Just kidding…. or am I? Hmmmmm. Jhené was a special guest at one of our sold-out Springfest events and it’s going down again on March 20th. This year’s line up includes:

  • Sir
  • Mahalia
  • Skip Marley
  • Tisakorean
  • Inayah
  • Trayboy Freddy
  • Breland

Tickets are only $30 bucks. Click HERE to get em while you can.

