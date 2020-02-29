Entertainment News
Watch UCLA Gymnast’s Beyoncé-Inspired Floor Exercise! [VIDEO]

teen girl in a sports hall

Source: oleg66 / Getty

I am a fan of all things Beyoncé! I am now a fan of gymnast Nia Dennis. Her recent floor exercise has the world ‘saying her name.’ Get it? Like the Destiny’s Child song. SMH Never mind. Lol What’s understood doesn’t have to be explained. Anywhoo… it’s only a matter of time before The Queen finds a way to incorporate this footage into her next tour. We’re waiting on.

It’s ironic that Dennis is from UCLA, because I just interviewed Sofia Carson (who’s a student there as well). Stay tuned to our official youtube page to sit in on our convo. It should be dropping soon.

