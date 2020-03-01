Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women – Amina J. Mohammed #WomensHistoryMonth

SUDAN-UN-DIPLOMACY

Source: ASHRAF SHAZLY / Getty

March is Women’s History Month and we’re celebrating 31 different women over the month, spanning the worlds of entertainment, politics, local, global and beyond. Our 2020 list begins with a woman who has a CV that is not only expansive as a diplomat and world player but also as an individual helping to guide an entire country’s effort on fighting climate change and more. She’s currently the deputy secretary-general to the United Nations and a boss in many ways. Meet Amina J. Mohammad, one of our 31 inspiring women.

Born to a Nigerian veterinarian officer and a British nurse, Amina J. Mohammed was the eldest of five daughters and rose from humble beginnings in Lake Chad to a career diplomat who not only served under three presidents in Nigeria, she helped coordinate programs worth $1 billion annually for development goal-related interventions. She was also instrumental in helping to set the 2030 Agenda For Sustainable Development.

Her education, she says is what pushed her to help create change not only in Nigeria but the world abroad. When it comes to whether or not ambition is greater than talent in regards to success she says, “Ambition. When you have an ambition, you will acquire the talent and skills to deliver on it.”

FUN FACT: The 58-year-old Mohammed is a mother of six and was inducted into Nigeria Women’s Hall Of Fame in 2007, along with winning the Global Citizen Prize Word Leader award in 2019.

QUOTE:  “People will help if you are brave enough to ask them.”

The world is a better place thanks to women like Amina J. Mohammed and if you want your world to be better and be free from painful fibroids, head to AlateHealth.

31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women – Amina J. Mohammed #WomensHistoryMonth  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
teen girl in a sports hall
Watch UCLA Gymnast’s Beyoncé-Inspired Floor Exercise! [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
02.28.20
BACARDÍ Rum Room
Jhené Aiko Chooses “Happiness Over Everything” With Miguel…
 3 days ago
02.28.20
Normani Soul Train Music awards
Normani Addresses Camila Cabello’s Past Insensitive Comments
 3 days ago
02.28.20
Christina Aguilera Announces New ‘Reflection’ Recording For ‘Mulan’
 3 days ago
02.28.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Disney+ Announces “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Jojo
JoJo Shares Her Battles With Alcohol, Weight &…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
K-Pop Band BTS Visits NBC&apos;s &apos;Today&apos; Show
BTS Channels Film Classics For Amazing “ON” Video…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Doja Cat - Radio Now 92.1
Doja Cat Goes Full Disco For Her TikTok…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
WATCH: Taylor Swift ‘The Man’ Video
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Ariana Grande Sings Karaoke to Party in the…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
Amir Diamond x Sofia Carson
Watch Sofia Carson Slay In The “I Luv…
 5 days ago
02.26.20
Rumored Lizzo x Tommy Hilfiger Thong Collab?
 5 days ago
02.26.20
Selena Gomez Helps Solve Cold Case At CrimeCon
 5 days ago
02.26.20
K-Pop Band BTS Visits NBC&apos;s &apos;Today&apos; Show
WATCH: BTS Do Epic Carpool Karaoke With James…
 5 days ago
02.26.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close