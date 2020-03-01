News
HomeNews

Oprah Winfrey Falls Onstage While Talking About Balance [Video]

The media mogul was at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. when she took the fall but not to worry, she was just fine.

Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour With Special Guest Jennifer Lopez

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Oprah Winfrey what appeared to be a nasty spill at a recent speaking engagement, this while talking about life balance of all things. Not to worry, the media mogul was just fine after the moment and kept it moving.

Winfrey was at the Forum arena on Saturday (Feb. 29) for a stop of her 2020 Vision tour speaking to a large audience in Los Angeles, Calif. While discussing the importance of achieving a work-life balance, Winfrey fell pretty hard onstage and yelled out “wrong shoes” while Yahoo! Entertainment reported that Winfrey’s partner, Stedman Graham, rushed to aide his lady.

Taking it in stride, Winfrey reportedly switched to walking around barefoot before getting some new footwear to conclude the rest of the talk.

The moment was caught on video by the Los Angeles Times and posted to Instagram with many concerned fans chiming in. As we said, Winfrey breezed through the rest of her appearance like a champ.

Photo:

Oprah Winfrey Falls Onstage While Talking About Balance [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
teen girl in a sports hall
Watch UCLA Gymnast’s Beyoncé-Inspired Floor Exercise! [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
02.28.20
BACARDÍ Rum Room
Jhené Aiko Chooses “Happiness Over Everything” With Miguel…
 3 days ago
02.28.20
Normani Soul Train Music awards
Normani Addresses Camila Cabello’s Past Insensitive Comments
 3 days ago
02.28.20
Christina Aguilera Announces New ‘Reflection’ Recording For ‘Mulan’
 3 days ago
02.28.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Disney+ Announces “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Jojo
JoJo Shares Her Battles With Alcohol, Weight &…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
K-Pop Band BTS Visits NBC&apos;s &apos;Today&apos; Show
BTS Channels Film Classics For Amazing “ON” Video…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Doja Cat - Radio Now 92.1
Doja Cat Goes Full Disco For Her TikTok…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
WATCH: Taylor Swift ‘The Man’ Video
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Ariana Grande Sings Karaoke to Party in the…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
Amir Diamond x Sofia Carson
Watch Sofia Carson Slay In The “I Luv…
 5 days ago
02.26.20
Rumored Lizzo x Tommy Hilfiger Thong Collab?
 5 days ago
02.26.20
Selena Gomez Helps Solve Cold Case At CrimeCon
 5 days ago
02.26.20
K-Pop Band BTS Visits NBC&apos;s &apos;Today&apos; Show
WATCH: BTS Do Epic Carpool Karaoke With James…
 5 days ago
02.26.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close