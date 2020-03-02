Sofia Carson On Her Favorite Things, College Life, Love & What Makes Her Laugh Hard! [EXCLUSIVE]

Ahhhh Sofia Carson is here!

The Descendants star and singer swings by the Radio Now studios and we had such a crazy interview as we played a little favoritism where she revealed which Disney star is her absolute favorite, what’s the one thing that has made her mom the proudest of her, when she’s going to graduate college, of course a conversation about LOVE and a few times where she actually snorted with laughter! It’s an amazing interview and you gotta press play to watch the whole thing below!

