Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Has Release Date

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Alright, it’s official!  LG6 now has a proper name and we won’t have to wait too long for it.  Lady Gaga announced her upcoming album will be called Chromatica, and it will be released April 10th.  WOOP WOOP!  She has confirmed that her latest single, “Stupid Love” will be on the album.

If you missed it, Gaga dropped “Stupid Love” and the music video is giving off total Power Rangers vibes…AND I LOVE IT!  Check it out below.

Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Has Release Date  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Has Release Date
 2 hours ago
03.02.20
It’s Official! The New Bachelorette Is…
 3 hours ago
03.02.20
teen girl in a sports hall
Watch UCLA Gymnast’s Beyoncé-Inspired Floor Exercise! [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
02.28.20
BACARDÍ Rum Room
Jhené Aiko Chooses “Happiness Over Everything” With Miguel…
 3 days ago
02.28.20
Normani Soul Train Music awards
Normani Addresses Camila Cabello’s Past Insensitive Comments
 3 days ago
02.28.20
Christina Aguilera Announces New ‘Reflection’ Recording For ‘Mulan’
 3 days ago
02.28.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Disney+ Announces “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Jojo
JoJo Shares Her Battles With Alcohol, Weight &…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
K-Pop Band BTS Visits NBC&apos;s &apos;Today&apos; Show
BTS Channels Film Classics For Amazing “ON” Video…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Doja Cat - Radio Now 92.1
Doja Cat Goes Full Disco For Her TikTok…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
WATCH: Taylor Swift ‘The Man’ Video
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Ariana Grande Sings Karaoke to Party in the…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
Amir Diamond x Sofia Carson
Watch Sofia Carson Slay In The “I Luv…
 5 days ago
02.26.20
Rumored Lizzo x Tommy Hilfiger Thong Collab?
 5 days ago
02.26.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close