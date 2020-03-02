Alright, it’s official! LG6 now has a proper name and we won’t have to wait too long for it. Lady Gaga announced her upcoming album will be called Chromatica, and it will be released April 10th. WOOP WOOP! She has confirmed that her latest single, “Stupid Love” will be on the album.

If you missed it, Gaga dropped “Stupid Love” and the music video is giving off total Power Rangers vibes…AND I LOVE IT! Check it out below.

Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Has Release Date was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules , Radio Staff Posted 2 hours ago

