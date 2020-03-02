Entertainment News
It’s Official! The New Bachelorette Is…

ABC's "The Bachelor - Winter Games"

It has been officially announced who our next Bachelorette is going to be…Bachelor alumn, Clare Crawley.

If you’re like me, you’re like, “uhhhhhhhhhh, who?!”  There were a few seasons of the Bachelor that I didn’t watch, so this is why I don’t know who she is.  She was on Juan Pablo’s season.  (which, from what I’ve heard about that season, it’s a good thing I missed it)  Check out the announcement from GMA below!

As much as I have ZERO invested interest into Clare, since I missed her time on Juan Pablo’s season and the times she was on BIP, I gotta say…this is going to be a breath of fresh air.  Clare is 38, which hopefully means we’ll FINALLY see some maturity on the show.  Check out Twitter’s reaction to the news below.

ABC has confirmed that season 16 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, May 18.  So, you’ll have pleeeeeeenty of time to re-stock on wine.

