It’s Official! The New Bachelorette Is…

It has been officially announced who our next Bachelorette is going to be…Bachelor alumn, Clare Crawley.

If you’re like me, you’re like, “uhhhhhhhhhh, who?!” There were a few seasons of the Bachelor that I didn’t watch, so this is why I don’t know who she is. She was on Juan Pablo’s season. (which, from what I’ve heard about that season, it’s a good thing I missed it) Check out the announcement from GMA below!

Meet Clare Crawley! We talk to #TheBachelorette about her new journey to find love on @bacheloretteabc. https://t.co/dRn1AIbzEW pic.twitter.com/wmgJq1d7uv — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 2, 2020

As much as I have ZERO invested interest into Clare, since I missed her time on Juan Pablo’s season and the times she was on BIP, I gotta say…this is going to be a breath of fresh air. Clare is 38, which hopefully means we’ll FINALLY see some maturity on the show. Check out Twitter’s reaction to the news below.

Another one of the 25 year olds that was on my list and originally told he was cast has now been removed from the show bc of his age. Casting is still happening this week. pic.twitter.com/L3hGx6PQgV — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 2, 2020

ALSO in case you’re unfamiliar with her, here’s Clare Crawley getting some emotional support from a thoughtful raccoon #TheBachelorette @Clare_Crawley pic.twitter.com/6ym248zy7D — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) March 2, 2020

Clare Crawley gave us this, so yeah I’m pretty excited about her #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/RPVKALZG9k — Emily (@emilywdc) March 2, 2020

All the 23 year olds from Peter’s season when they heard they lost #TheBachelorette spot to an actual mature woman: pic.twitter.com/JhhdDuIJLq — the bachelor & bitchelor 🌹 (@acceptedrose) March 2, 2020

Clare as The Bachelorette coming in to absolute OBLITERATE these 22 year old Instagram influencers. What a legendary move. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ny2NUCpo5S — Sarah Wainschel (@Swainsch) March 2, 2020

Thank god I don’t have to sit through a season of #TheBachelorette with anyone from Peter’s season pic.twitter.com/bSQJOxg0v0 — Abby (@abbster1215) March 2, 2020

Making Clare Crawley the bachelorette is has actually solidified my theory that bachelor producers have 2 brain cells. Lets have a bunch of mid 40yr old men date 38yr old Clare just so we have middle aged men ready to date the infants from Pete’s season for BIP #thebachelorette — mackenzie (@ItsMackenzieM) March 2, 2020

#TheBachelorette not picking a child whose resume only consists of being an “Instagram influencer” pic.twitter.com/vNhSkFfH99 — // r // (@rebe_cca7) March 2, 2020

ABC has confirmed that season 16 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, May 18. So, you’ll have pleeeeeeenty of time to re-stock on wine.

Written By Jules , Radio Staff Posted 3 hours ago

