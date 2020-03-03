James Lipton, “Inside The Actors Studio” Host Dies Of Bladder Cancer

(via NY TIMES)
My mouth literally dropped when I got the word that James Lipton died of Bladder Cancer today.
I didn’t realize he was 93! My first love is theater so I’ve learned a lot from watching “Inside The Actor’s Studio” when he hosted it. I also fell in love with “10 Questions” and figured I’d answer them to pay homage to Mr. Lipton.
- What is your favorite word? Dream
- What is your least favorite word? Negative
- What turns you on? People who listen; attentiveness
- What turns you off? People who look down on others.
- What sound or noise do you love? The sound of Beyoncé’s voice.
- What sound or noise do you hate? The sound of people instigating a fight.
- What is your favorite curse word? F***
- What profession other than your own would you like to attempt? Voiceover actor.
- What profession would you not like to do? Police officer.
- If heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the pearly gates? I love every part of you. You did an outstanding job. Well played!
