James Lipton, “Inside The Actors Studio” Host Dies Of Bladder Cancer

(via NY TIMES)

My mouth literally dropped when I got the word that James Lipton died of Bladder Cancer today.

I didn’t realize he was 93! My first love is theater so I’ve learned a lot from watching “Inside The Actor’s Studio” when he hosted it. I also fell in love with “10 Questions” and figured I’d answer them to pay homage to Mr. Lipton.

What is your favorite word? Dream

What is your least favorite word? Negative

What turns you on? People who listen; attentiveness

What turns you off? People who look down on others.

What sound or noise do you love? The sound of Beyoncé’s voice.

What sound or noise do you hate? The sound of people instigating a fight.

What is your favorite curse word? F***

What profession other than your own would you like to attempt? Voiceover actor.

What profession would you not like to do? Police officer.

If heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the pearly gates? I love every part of you. You did an outstanding job. Well played!

