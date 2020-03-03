Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

James Lipton, “Inside The Actors Studio” Host Dies Of Bladder Cancer

Candles

Source: March Funeral Home / March Funeral Home

(via NY TIMES)

My mouth literally dropped when I got the word that James Lipton died of Bladder Cancer today.

I didn’t realize he was 93! My first love is theater so I’ve learned a lot from watching “Inside The Actor’s Studio” when he hosted it. I also fell in love with “10 Questions” and figured I’d answer them to pay homage to Mr. Lipton.

  • What is your favorite word? Dream
  • What is your least favorite word? Negative
  • What turns you on? People who listen; attentiveness
  • What turns you off? People who look down on others.
  • What sound or noise do you love? The sound of Beyoncé’s voice.
  • What sound or noise do you hate? The sound of people instigating a fight.
  • What is your favorite curse word? F***
  • What profession other than your own would you like to attempt? Voiceover actor.
  • What profession would you not like to do? Police officer.
  • If heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the pearly gates? I love every part of you. You did an outstanding job. Well played!

READ MORE.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos

 

Bladder Cancer , bravo , Inside The Actors Studio , James Lipton

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Candles
James Lipton, “Inside The Actors Studio” Host Dies…
 6 hours ago
03.02.20
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Has Release Date
 16 hours ago
03.02.20
It’s Official! The New Bachelorette Is…
 17 hours ago
03.02.20
teen girl in a sports hall
Watch UCLA Gymnast’s Beyoncé-Inspired Floor Exercise! [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
02.28.20
BACARDÍ Rum Room
Jhené Aiko Chooses “Happiness Over Everything” With Miguel…
 3 days ago
02.28.20
Normani Soul Train Music awards
Normani Addresses Camila Cabello’s Past Insensitive Comments
 4 days ago
02.28.20
Christina Aguilera Announces New ‘Reflection’ Recording For ‘Mulan’
 4 days ago
02.28.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Disney+ Announces “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Jojo
JoJo Shares Her Battles With Alcohol, Weight &…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
K-Pop Band BTS Visits NBC&apos;s &apos;Today&apos; Show
BTS Channels Film Classics For Amazing “ON” Video…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
Doja Cat - Radio Now 92.1
Doja Cat Goes Full Disco For Her TikTok…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
WATCH: Taylor Swift ‘The Man’ Video
 5 days ago
02.27.20
Ariana Grande Sings Karaoke to Party in the…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
Amir Diamond x Sofia Carson
Watch Sofia Carson Slay In The “I Luv…
 5 days ago
02.26.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close