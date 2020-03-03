Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Grow Your Own Baby Yoda Chia Pet

The Baby Yoda obsession continues! There has been a plethora of Baby Yoda or “The Child” merch to hit the market after The Mandalorian. Now comes, The Child Chia Pet brought to us by NECA, a company that makes entertainment products. It was unveiled at the New York Toy Far. Attendes shared pictures of the The Child Chia Pet on social media. It’ll work just like any other Chia pet. Add the seed mixture and next thing you know, you’ll have your very own plant version of Baby Yoda! It is unknown when exactly this will be available for purchase.

Grow Your Own Baby Yoda Chia Pet  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Candles
James Lipton, “Inside The Actors Studio” Host Dies…
 12 hours ago
03.02.20
Grow Your Own Baby Yoda Chia Pet
 17 hours ago
03.03.20
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Has Release Date
 22 hours ago
03.02.20
It’s Official! The New Bachelorette Is…
 23 hours ago
03.02.20
teen girl in a sports hall
Watch UCLA Gymnast’s Beyoncé-Inspired Floor Exercise! [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
02.28.20
BACARDÍ Rum Room
Jhené Aiko Chooses “Happiness Over Everything” With Miguel…
 4 days ago
02.28.20
Normani Soul Train Music awards
Normani Addresses Camila Cabello’s Past Insensitive Comments
 4 days ago
02.28.20
Christina Aguilera Announces New ‘Reflection’ Recording For ‘Mulan’
 4 days ago
02.28.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Disney+ Announces “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
Jojo
JoJo Shares Her Battles With Alcohol, Weight &…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
K-Pop Band BTS Visits NBC&apos;s &apos;Today&apos; Show
BTS Channels Film Classics For Amazing “ON” Video…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
Doja Cat - Radio Now 92.1
Doja Cat Goes Full Disco For Her TikTok…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
WATCH: Taylor Swift ‘The Man’ Video
 5 days ago
02.27.20
Ariana Grande Sings Karaoke to Party in the…
 6 days ago
02.27.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close