Sofie Turner Reveals She Used To Hate The Jonas Brothers

London Celebrity Sightings - January 30, 2020

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Well, I’m sure they can laugh about this now!  Sophie Turner recently revealed that she actually was not a fan of the Jonas Brothers prior to meeting Joe.  In fact, she and her friends actually hated the Jo Bros for a very specific reason.  Sophie recently sat down with Elle for their April 2020 issue, where she spilled her secret.

“There was this band in the UK called Busted. They had a hit called ‘Year 3000.’ It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans. Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So, we hated them.”

View this post on Instagram

Happiness begins with you, bub 🌹

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

She also dished that her expectations were extremely low for their first date.  She said, “I thought he would be such a d–k.”  Well, little did she know they would hit it off, get married, and now be expecting their first child.

Sofie Turner Reveals She Used To Hate The Jonas Brothers  was originally published on radionowindy.com

