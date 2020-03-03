Ok, we all have pet names for our significant others. Babe, Honey, Sweetie ect. Some names are crazy made up names, some don’t make sense at all and some are just straight up annoying. Below, Justin and Ellen play a fun game called burning questions. One of the questions is what Hailey Calls Justin. He says “It’s weird, but I like it”. It’s certainly a weird one. More like a baby sound. I’d tell you but then I’d spoil the video, so enjoy!

Also, I just wanted to add that I love Ellen! She’s the best!

Related: WATCH: Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke

This Is What Hailey Bieber Has As A Pet Name For Justin… was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Dustin Kross , Radio Staff Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: