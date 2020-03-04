Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show Is Coming Back To Houston!

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Source: Yea Networks / Yea Networks

Mornings in Houston will never be the same as The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show is returning to the airwaves in Houston! Starting Monday, March 9, you can hear Big Al, Kellie, J-Si, Ana, Part-Time Justin on your airwaves right here on Houston’s new Radio Now 92.1!

Want More KKMS? Head over to their official site and get ready at 6 AM on March 9 for the debut show!

MEET THE KKMS SQUAD

Show Instagram | KellieBig Al  | J-Si | Ana | Part Time Justin

Plus, the team was kind of nice to let us tour their studio and … hey, we can’t complain about it whatsoever!

