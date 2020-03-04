The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show Is Coming Back To Houston!

Mornings in Houston will never be the same as The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show is returning to the airwaves in Houston! Starting Monday, March 9, you can hear Big Al, Kellie, J-Si, Ana, Part-Time Justin on your airwaves right here on Houston’s new Radio Now 92.1!

Want More KKMS? Head over to their official site and get ready at 6 AM on March 9 for the debut show!

MEET THE KKMS SQUAD

Show Instagram | Kellie | Big Al | J-Si | Ana | Part Time Justin

Plus, the team was kind of nice to let us tour their studio and … hey, we can’t complain about it whatsoever!

