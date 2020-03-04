Why Chance The Rapper Thinks AirDropping Could Change The World! [VIDEO]

Chance The Rapper is definitely in my top 10 artists outright now. He has changed the stigma of what it means to be a Hip=Hop artist. He created an entire mixtape about God and his debut album was about being committed to his wife. Society and people in the industry don’t view those two things as cool topics to rap about. We need more people like Chancellor to show non-believers that there’s a lane for the messages he wants to give to the world. I’m super stoked to see him this weekend at Rodeo Houston 2020. Watch his interview with Pitchfork to see why he thinks AirDropping could change the world.

