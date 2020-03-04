Watch: Subway Singer’s Soulful Cover Of Sam Smith’s “Too Good At Goodbyes”

You can never judge a book by it’s cover. Throughout my career, I’ve fought with other people in the industry about how my generation views music. We don’t see color. A good song is just that… a good song. It doesn’t matter who’s singing it. One of the most magical things about the east coast is watching people perform on the subway. There’s something about it that steal my heart. These talented people have God given gifts and they are doing everything in their power to be seen an heard. Check out this guy’s dope performance of “Too Good At Goodbyes” by Sam Smith.

