Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch: Subway Singer’s Soulful Cover Of Sam Smith’s “Too Good At Goodbyes”

2018 Sam Smith The Thrill Of It All Tour

Source: Capitol Records / Toyota Center

You can never judge a book by it’s cover. Throughout my career, I’ve fought with other people in the industry about how my generation views music. We don’t see color. A good song is just that… a good song. It doesn’t matter who’s singing it. One of the most magical things about the east coast is watching people perform on the subway. There’s something about it that steal my heart. These talented people have God given gifts and they are doing everything in their power to be seen an heard. Check out this guy’s dope performance of “Too Good At Goodbyes” by Sam Smith.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
Sam Smith , Subway , Too Good At Goodbyes

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Cowboy Range Wear
Caylee Hammack Confesses That She’s A “Small Town…
 1 hour ago
03.03.20
2018 Sam Smith The Thrill Of It All Tour
Watch: Subway Singer’s Soulful Cover Of Sam Smith’s…
 2 hours ago
03.03.20
Chance The Rapper x Amir Diamond
Why Chance The Rapper Thinks AirDropping Could Change…
 4 hours ago
03.03.20
This Is What Hailey Bieber Has As A…
 9 hours ago
03.03.20
Sofie Turner Reveals She Used To Hate The…
 14 hours ago
03.03.20
Candles
James Lipton, “Inside The Actors Studio” Host Dies…
 1 day ago
03.02.20
Grow Your Own Baby Yoda Chia Pet
 1 day ago
03.03.20
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Has Release Date
 1 day ago
03.02.20
It’s Official! The New Bachelorette Is…
 1 day ago
03.02.20
teen girl in a sports hall
Watch UCLA Gymnast’s Beyoncé-Inspired Floor Exercise! [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
02.28.20
BACARDÍ Rum Room
Jhené Aiko Chooses “Happiness Over Everything” With Miguel…
 4 days ago
02.28.20
Normani Soul Train Music awards
Normani Addresses Camila Cabello’s Past Insensitive Comments
 4 days ago
02.28.20
Christina Aguilera Announces New ‘Reflection’ Recording For ‘Mulan’
 4 days ago
02.28.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Disney+ Announces “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close