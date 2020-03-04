Caylee Hammack Confesses That She’s A “Small Town Hypocrite” [VIDEO]

I don’t discriminate. I love all types of music. I feel like you can’t be from Houston, Texas and not appreciate a good country song. Ironically, one of my favorite go-to karaoke songs is by Brad Paisley. It’s called “Mud on the Tires.” Check it out:

Gooood right? Country artists have such a unique way of telling stories. It’s so captivating. “Small Town Hypocrite” by Caylee Hammack is a jam! I want her to hurry up and release some more stuff. She has a powerful voice and she’s super pretty too. Watch her video here:

