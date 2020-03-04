Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Alex Trebek Gives Inspirational Update On Cancer Battle

ABC's "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time"

Source: Eric McCandless / Getty

In a touching video, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek shared a health update on the one year anniversary of revealing his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

“The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent,” the 79-year-old Trebek said. “I’m very happy to report I’ve just reached that marker.”

The beloved game show host added that reaching the milestone of course came with its share of good and bad days.

“I’d joke with friends, ‘the cancer won’t kill me; the chemo treatments will,'” Trebek said. “There were moments of great pain, days where certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on.”

The two-year rate of survival for stage 4 pancreatic cancer is seven percent but Trebek and his oncologist are confident that they will be celebrating another anniversary this time next year.

“If we take it just one day at a time with a positive attitude, anything is possible,” Trebek said.

Go Alex!

RELATED: Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing Chemo

RELATED: Alex Trebek Has A “Mind-Boggling” Update On His Cancer Fight

Alex Trebek

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
ABC's "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time"
Alex Trebek Gives Inspirational Update On Cancer Battle
 3 hours ago
03.04.20
Cowboy Range Wear
Caylee Hammack Confesses That She’s A “Small Town…
 17 hours ago
03.03.20
2018 Sam Smith The Thrill Of It All Tour
Watch: Subway Singer’s Soulful Cover Of Sam Smith’s…
 18 hours ago
03.03.20
Chance The Rapper x Amir Diamond
Why Chance The Rapper Thinks AirDropping Could Change…
 20 hours ago
03.03.20
This Is What Hailey Bieber Has As A…
 1 day ago
03.03.20
Sofie Turner Reveals She Used To Hate The…
 1 day ago
03.03.20
Candles
James Lipton, “Inside The Actors Studio” Host Dies…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
Grow Your Own Baby Yoda Chia Pet
 2 days ago
03.03.20
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Has Release Date
 2 days ago
03.02.20
It’s Official! The New Bachelorette Is…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
teen girl in a sports hall
Watch UCLA Gymnast’s Beyoncé-Inspired Floor Exercise! [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
02.28.20
BACARDÍ Rum Room
Jhené Aiko Chooses “Happiness Over Everything” With Miguel…
 5 days ago
02.28.20
Normani Soul Train Music awards
Normani Addresses Camila Cabello’s Past Insensitive Comments
 5 days ago
02.28.20
Christina Aguilera Announces New ‘Reflection’ Recording For ‘Mulan’
 5 days ago
02.28.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close