Alex Trebek Gives Inspirational Update On Cancer Battle

In a touching video, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek shared a health update on the one year anniversary of revealing his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

“The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent,” the 79-year-old Trebek said. “I’m very happy to report I’ve just reached that marker.”

The beloved game show host added that reaching the milestone of course came with its share of good and bad days.

“I’d joke with friends, ‘the cancer won’t kill me; the chemo treatments will,'” Trebek said. “There were moments of great pain, days where certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on.”

The two-year rate of survival for stage 4 pancreatic cancer is seven percent but Trebek and his oncologist are confident that they will be celebrating another anniversary this time next year.

“If we take it just one day at a time with a positive attitude, anything is possible,” Trebek said.

Go Alex!

