BTS Shares Surprise Video For “Black Swan” [WATCH]

Another new BTS video is here!

Since dropping their record-breaking fourth no. 1 album Map Of The Soul: 7, the group has – done Carpool Karaoke, taken over Fallon, delivered the biggest single-day premiere for a video on YouTube with “ON” and almost went gold in a week! Yeah, it’s really good to be BTS right now. On Wednesday (Mar. 4), the band released the heavily stylish music video for “Black Swan”.

Really quickly, the video sees all seven members of BTS delivering plenty of attitude and choreography and for the most part, it’s just them inside this upscale location showing you why they’re the most popular band in the world.

RELATED: BTS’ ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ Album Is Here [LISTEN]

Also On Radio Now 92.1: