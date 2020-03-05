Get Paid To Binge Watch “The Office”

If you are a fan of “The Office” or are in desperate need of a quick $1000, this is for you!

The challenge is someone has to watch 15 hours of “The Office” in 9 days, that’s about 45 episodes. While they watch, they will have to tally all the tropes in each episode. Essentially, this person would be conducting research on sitcoms to see how often tropes are repeated.

Why “The Office”? Believe it or not, the show is celebrating their 15th Anniversary this year!

In addition to the $1000, the person who gets chosen and completes the challenge will also receive a themed “swag box” and a Netflix gift card.

CLICK HERE to apply. The deadline is March 16th.

