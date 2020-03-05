H-Town
First Case Of ‘Presumptive Positive’ Coronavirus Confirmed In Fort Bend County

The first official case of presumptive positive coronavirus has been confirmed in the Houston area.

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services officials confirmed the positive case of COVID-19 per a press release, stating that the patient is a man in his 70s who recently traveled abroad and is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

“This presumptive case is actionable and we are treating it as a positive,” officials wrote. “Fort Bend County Health & Human Services has started an epidemiological investigation and is leading the effort to quickly identity close contacts with the individual. Close contacts may include family members, co-workers, emergency responders, and other contacts.”

The situation is “rapidly evolving” according to officials and the FBCHHS is asking residents to remain calm.

Here are a few things the Fort Bend County Health and Human Services are asking people:

  • Do not go to the emergency room “unless essential.”
  • If you have symptoms like cough, fever or respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.
  • Wash your hands often with soap & water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If you don’t have soap and water nearby, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you’re sick.
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

