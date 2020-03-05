Women's History Month
HomeWomen's History Month

31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Kathleen Kennedy #WomensHistoryMonth

Stella McCartney : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty

March is Women’s History Month and we’re celebrating 31 different women over the month, spanning the worlds of entertainment, politics, local, global and beyond. Our 2020 list continues with one of Hollywood’s most powerful women. For nearly four decades, her name has appeared in the credits of numerous films ranging from the likes of Jurassic Park, Gremlins, Who Framed Roger Rabit, the Back to the Future trilogy, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Color Purple, The Sixth Sense and more. Behind the scenes, she’s helped greenlit films that have resulted in over 25 Academy Awards. Meet Kathleen Kennedy, one of our 31 inspiring women.

The name Kathleen Kennedy may not be familiar to those who just go to the movies but behind the scenes, she’s a power player of the highest order. Since 1981 when she co-founded Amblin Entertainment with director Steven Spielberg and director/producer Frank Marshall, Kennedy’s name has been attached to many modern blockbusters.

From E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Kennedy helped blaze a career that has seen her work with some of Hollywood’s biggest names in JJ Abrams, Martin Scorcese, David Fincher, Frank Oz and more. In 2016, Vanity Fair called her the Most Powerful Woman in Hollywood, touting her style of leadership of as more akin to “Watch me work” as opposed to letting my words do the talking, a rarity in Hollywood where people constantly take credit.

Recently, Kennedy has taken on the mantle of President at LucasFilms, helming one of the most successful box office returns for a film franchise, ever. The latest batch of Star Wars films beginning with 2016’s The Force Awakens and running up to 2019’s The Rise Of Skywalker have netted more than $5 billion at the box-office.

FUN FACT: In terms of fascinating starts, Kennedy’s may be rather interesting. Before she was a famous producer, she was Speilberg’s secretary at first, followed by an assistant. From there, she grew in every position until … well, you know the story.

QUOTE:  “I know myself pretty well, and I know what I’m good at, but I also recognize when others may be better and so support and empower that.”

The world is a better place thanks to women like Kathleen Kennedy and if you want your world to be better and be free from painful fibroids, head to AlateHealth.

31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Kathleen Kennedy #WomensHistoryMonth  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Get Paid To Binge Watch “The Office”
 8 hours ago
03.04.20
ABC's "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time"
Alex Trebek Gives Inspirational Update On Cancer Battle
 14 hours ago
03.04.20
WATCH: The Weeknd ‘After Hours’ Short Film
 15 hours ago
03.04.20
Listen: Niall Horan & Fletcher Cover Taylor Swift’s…
 16 hours ago
03.04.20
Cowboy Range Wear
Caylee Hammack Confesses That She’s A “Small Town…
 1 day ago
03.03.20
2018 Sam Smith The Thrill Of It All Tour
Watch: Subway Singer’s Soulful Cover Of Sam Smith’s…
 1 day ago
03.03.20
Chance The Rapper x Amir Diamond
Why Chance The Rapper Thinks AirDropping Could Change…
 1 day ago
03.03.20
This Is What Hailey Bieber Has As A…
 1 day ago
03.03.20
Sofie Turner Reveals She Used To Hate The…
 2 days ago
03.03.20
Candles
James Lipton, “Inside The Actors Studio” Host Dies…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
Grow Your Own Baby Yoda Chia Pet
 2 days ago
03.03.20
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Has Release Date
 3 days ago
03.02.20
It’s Official! The New Bachelorette Is…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
teen girl in a sports hall
Watch UCLA Gymnast’s Beyoncé-Inspired Floor Exercise! [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
02.28.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close