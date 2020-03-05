Videos
Baby Bloom: Katy Perry Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Child In Her “Never Worn White” Video [WATCH]

Katy Perry

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

In a rather shocking announcement via music video, Katy Perry is expecting her first child!

The pop star shared the amazing news during the premiere of her “Never Worn White” video on Wednesday. In the very last image of the video, she’s seen cradling a baby bump, singing, “See us in sixty years with a full family tree (I do).”

In true Perry humor, she tweeted about the big reveal, “Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore, or carry around a big purse.”

The singer has been linked to actor Orlando Bloom and the pair are set to wed later this summer. Congrats Katy! Watch the video for “Never Worn White” below.

RELATED: WATCH: Katy Perry Collapses Due to Gas Leak On ‘Idol’

RELATED: Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of the British Asian Trust

katy perry

