Coronavirus Causing Music Festival Cancellations!

Oh man! This will certainly help keep the Coronavirus from spreading fast! It’s festival season and it couldn’t have come a worse time. Amazon, Netflix and Apple have all pulled out of SXSW. The Ultra Music Festival in Miami has been postponed. This could really start a domino effect and could affect Cochella, Lalapalooza, ACL, Bonnaroo and other festivals. Especially if this thing begins to get out of control here in the US. Lot’s of major cities have already confirmed the virus. This could also affect regular concerts as well. One of the biggest things we can do to keep it from spreading is stay away from each other! Concerts and Festivals involve thousands of people. That would kick start this virus in the US. I’ll keep you updated as things get cancelled.

