First Two Cases Of Coronavirus In Harris County Confirmed

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is reporting the first two confirmed cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in Harris County.

The news comes a day after the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Fort Bend County.

A man and a woman from the unincorporated area of northwest Harris County, outside the City of Houston, tested positive for COVID-19. Both cases are travel-related and there’s no evidence of a community spread, according to officials.

Since the global outbreak began earlier this year, epidemiologists from HCPH have been investigating and identifying all potential cases in the area, including these two individuals, any other individuals being tested, and anyone who has had contact with these two individuals to check and see if they need to be tested and/or quarantined for COVID-19.

“The best tools to fight the spread of this illness are facts, not fear,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “Residents should know that we have been leaning forward to make sure our response to this illness continues to be proactive and coordinated with a wide array of local, state and federal officials. Each of our residents is a member of our public health team, and we are urging everyone to learn the facts about this virus and take simple steps to help contain the spread by visiting www.ReadyHarris.org.”

Posted 21 hours ago

