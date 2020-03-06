Music
Demi Lovato Shares “I Love Me” Video [WATCH]

Demi Lovato‘s newest single is all about self-love.

The 27-year-old singer revealed the video to “I Love Me” on Thursday, her latest single following her return to music with “Anyone” at the 2020 Grammy Awards. In the new video, Lovato confronts different versions of her self and struts down a street contemplating about the various insecurities that hold people down. With her stride as confident and ever and dance moves filled with joy, Demi’s showing that learning to love yourself has many powers.

“‘Cause I’m a black belt when I’m beating up on myself/But I’m an expert at giving love to somebody else/I, me, myself and I, don’t see eye to eye,” she sings. “Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone/And I always got my finger on the self-destruct/I wonder when ‘I love me’ is enough?”

Both “Anyone” and “I Love Me” are set to appear on Lovato’s upcoming untitled album which will be her first since 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me.

Watch the new video below!

