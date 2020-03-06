Entertainment News
TikTok Restores Lizzo’s Swimsuit Posts

LIZZO

Ask and you shall receive!  Lizzo recently called out TikTok for removing posts of her in swimsuits, and they have now restored those posts.  She posted a TikTok mouthing “I know” while posing the question why her posts were removed.  See the video here.

According to Page Six, a spokesperson for TikTok reportedly reached out to Lizzo’s team and said that her body type was not the reason for the posts being removed.  (Oooookayyyy, whatever you saaaay!)  TikTok instead claimed that it originally appeared that Lizzo was flashing her underwear, which is against their guidelines.

Roll Model.

