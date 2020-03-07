Dua Lip is the Jazzercise instructor of our dreams! Dua Lipa dropped a fun, new five-minute workout video for her track “Physical”

Lipa leads a ’80s-style workout class in the clip, nailing moves like the Fonda, the Rump Shaker, and the Cry Baby. “Hey, I’m Dua and I’ll be your instructor today. Let’s start with a breathing exercise. Inhale. And exhale.” Lipa says at the start of the video.

“Physical” is set to appear on Lipa’s forthcoming album, Future Nostalgia that’s set to drop on April 3. She’s previously released the LP’s title track and “Don’t Start Now.” Join Lipa’s workout routine in the new “Physical” video above.

LET’S GET PHYSICAL WORKOUT VIDEO IS OUT NOW – THIS SILLY WHACKY THING IS ALL YOURZ 😝🤸🏼‍♂️💗⚡️⭐️‼️ #LetsGetPhysical #360RAhttps://t.co/nqEGifpOKl pic.twitter.com/9lhnCmTx0c — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 6, 2020

Twitter is absolutely loving the Music Video!!!

ok queen — #FREEROSÉ (@gayrightse) March 6, 2020

RELEASE THIS ON VHS I BEG U — 𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔵 (@alexx_gl2) March 6, 2020

Queen omgggg — Lana Del Rey Addiction (@LDRaddic) March 6, 2020

WATCH: Dua Lipa ‘Lets Get Physical’ Work Out Video was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Chloe Tyson , Radio Staff Posted 11 hours ago

