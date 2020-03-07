Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember These Forgotten Cereals

General Mills In Talks To Purchase Yoplait Yogurt

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

National Cereal Day makes you reminisce about all the good cereal we had as kids back in the day — because cereals these days are not the same. Technically, it wasn’t a complete Saturday Morning cartoon binge without some cereal to go along with it.

If you’re a true 90’s kids, then you remember there was nearly a cereal for every popular character on television at the time.

Urkel O’s 

 

Then, there were cookies that turned into cereals.

 

Oreo O’s

 

And let’s not forget the cereals that were cereals in cartoons and became cereals in real life.

 

Reptar Crunch

But believe it or not, cereal didn’t just start poppin’ when we were kids. It’s been around for a very long time.

Ferdinand Schumacher, a German immigrant, began the cereal revolution in 1854 with a hand oats grinder in the back room of a small store in Akron, Ohio. His German Mills American Oatmeal Company was the nation’s first commercial oatmeal manufacturer. In 1877, Schumacher adopted the Quaker symbol, the first registered trademark for a breakfast cereal.

So how do we honor National Cereal Day? Have a bowl for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Share it as a snack or bake something and share your recipes. Do you remember any of these discontinued cereals? Hit the flip to check it out.

You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember These Forgotten Cereals  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 10 hours ago
03.07.20
WATCH: Dua Lipa ‘Lets Get Physical’ Work Out…
 11 hours ago
03.07.20
TikTok Restores Lizzo’s Swimsuit Posts
 1 day ago
03.06.20
Coronavirus Causing Music Festival Cancellations!
 2 days ago
03.05.20
Lizzo Calls Out TikTok For Removing Her Swimsuit…
 2 days ago
03.05.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Get Paid To Binge Watch “The Office”
 3 days ago
03.04.20
ABC's "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time"
Alex Trebek Gives Inspirational Update On Cancer Battle
 3 days ago
03.04.20
WATCH: The Weeknd ‘After Hours’ Short Film
 3 days ago
03.04.20
Listen: Niall Horan & Fletcher Cover Taylor Swift’s…
 3 days ago
03.04.20
Cowboy Range Wear
Caylee Hammack Confesses That She’s A “Small Town…
 4 days ago
03.03.20
2018 Sam Smith The Thrill Of It All Tour
Watch: Subway Singer’s Soulful Cover Of Sam Smith’s…
 4 days ago
03.03.20
Chance The Rapper x Amir Diamond
Why Chance The Rapper Thinks AirDropping Could Change…
 4 days ago
03.03.20
This Is What Hailey Bieber Has As A…
 4 days ago
03.03.20
Sofie Turner Reveals She Used To Hate The…
 5 days ago
03.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close