Pump Fake: Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Are Officially…Co-Parenting

It's only a matter of time.

Premiere Of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Can’t say you didn’t see this one coming. Rapper Travis Scott and Kardashian Klan member Kylie Jenner were reportedly officially back together, but now they’re just co-parenting.

TMZ initially reported that the parents of Stormi were back together. According to “sources,” Kylie and Travis had been back together for several weeks. Allegedly they were involved romantically but their relationship didn’t have a proper title.

Nevertheless, they sleep in the same home and don’t see other people. Then “clues” like spending the holidays together and Valentine’s Day gift were cited as evidence that the inevitable had become the formal. However, an update to the story noted that, per another source, the non-couple isn’t involved romantically and they are simply co-parenting.

Welp.

Travis and Kylie broke up last year, saying they needed time apart. They first got together in 2017, shortly after Coachella and shortly after that, she got knocked up with Stormi. Coincidentally, Travis Scott is set to headline Coachella in 2020 (if it goes down because…coronavirus).

But can we get more of those Travis Scott Nike SB’s for retail, though?

