Kellie’s Crazy Sleepover

It’s here, the new Kidd Kraddick Morning Show has made it to Radio Now 92.1! The first order of business? Well, Kellie had a sleepover this weekend. You’ve had a girl’s sleepover in your adulthood, right? Of course! So – Kellie threw a mostly girls’ sleepover, but there are lots of moments that are hazy for her… We get the inside scoop from the party’s male entertainer, Part-Time Justin!

