Kidd Nation Says … “Get Over It!”

Ah, those unofficial national holidays. You love them, I love them but today is a really good one if you’re just sick and tired of being sick and tired. Today is National Get Over It Day, so the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show brought back and oldie but a goodie and asked KiddNation to call in for “Get Over It!”

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Kellie’s Love Letters: Not Having That Convo!

RELATED: Kellie’s Crazy Sleepover

RELATED: RIP: ‘Superman’ Star Margot Kidder Dead At Age 69

Also On Radio Now 92.1: