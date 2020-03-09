WATCH: The Weeknd Debuts ‘Scared to Live’ on SNL

The Weeknd appeared on Saturday Night Live recently to promote his upcoming album, After Hours. He performed two songs, as well as appeared in a few sketches. Of course he performed “Blinding Lights,” and debuted a new song called “Scared to Live.” Oneohtrix Point Never joined him for “Scared to Live,” which samples Elton John’s “Your Song.” Check out his performances below.

The Weeknd also joined Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd for a musical sketch called “On The Couch.”

He also appeared the “The Weekend Update” with his own “The Weeknd Update.”

His album, After Hours, is out March 20th.

Written By Jules , Radio Staff Posted 10 hours ago

