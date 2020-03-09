Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: The Weeknd Debuts ‘Scared to Live’ on SNL

The Weeknd and PUMA x XO Collection

Source: Courtesy of PUMA / Courtesy of PUMA

The Weeknd appeared on Saturday Night Live recently to promote his upcoming album, After Hours.  He performed two songs, as well as appeared in a few sketches.  Of course he performed “Blinding Lights,” and debuted a new song called “Scared to Live.” Oneohtrix Point Never joined him for “Scared to Live,” which samples Elton John’s “Your Song.”  Check out his performances below.

The Weeknd also joined Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd for a musical sketch called “On The Couch.”

He also appeared the “The Weekend Update” with his own “The Weeknd Update.”

His album, After Hours, is out March 20th.

WATCH: The Weeknd Debuts ‘Scared to Live’ on SNL  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2011 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival - Day 3
Watch Eminem Get Wasted On His Own Supply…
 3 hours ago
03.09.20
WATCH: The Weeknd Debuts ‘Scared to Live’ on…
 10 hours ago
03.09.20
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 2 days ago
03.07.20
WATCH: Dua Lipa ‘Lets Get Physical’ Work Out…
 3 days ago
03.07.20
TikTok Restores Lizzo’s Swimsuit Posts
 3 days ago
03.06.20
Coronavirus Causing Music Festival Cancellations!
 4 days ago
03.05.20
Lizzo Calls Out TikTok For Removing Her Swimsuit…
 4 days ago
03.05.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Get Paid To Binge Watch “The Office”
 5 days ago
03.04.20
ABC's "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time"
Alex Trebek Gives Inspirational Update On Cancer Battle
 5 days ago
03.04.20
WATCH: The Weeknd ‘After Hours’ Short Film
 6 days ago
03.04.20
Listen: Niall Horan & Fletcher Cover Taylor Swift’s…
 6 days ago
03.04.20
Cowboy Range Wear
Caylee Hammack Confesses That She’s A “Small Town…
 6 days ago
03.03.20
2018 Sam Smith The Thrill Of It All Tour
Watch: Subway Singer’s Soulful Cover Of Sam Smith’s…
 6 days ago
03.03.20
Chance The Rapper x Amir Diamond
Why Chance The Rapper Thinks AirDropping Could Change…
 6 days ago
03.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close