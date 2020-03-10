Watch Eminem Get Wasted On His Own Supply In “Godzilla” Feat. Juice WRLD

Eminem is known for a few things:

His rap skills (bars included) Not holding his breath nor giving af Animated videos

The visual for “Godzilla” reminds me of the year 2000. That’s when artists actually put thought into the content that they were creating. I know I probably sound like somebody’s grandpa…but it’s the truth!

Although the song features the late Juice WRLD, we don’t see him until the end. It’s a beautiful tribute. Homie was dropping diamonds! He left us with some very wise words that everyone should pay close attention to. Watch:

