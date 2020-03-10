Watch Eminem Get Wasted On His Own Supply In “Godzilla” Feat. Juice WRLD

Eminem is known for a few things:
- His rap skills (bars included)
- Not holding his breath nor giving af
- Animated videos
The visual for “Godzilla” reminds me of the year 2000. That’s when artists actually put thought into the content that they were creating. I know I probably sound like somebody’s grandpa…but it’s the truth!
Although the song features the late Juice WRLD, we don’t see him until the end. It’s a beautiful tribute. Homie was dropping diamonds! He left us with some very wise words that everyone should pay close attention to. Watch:
Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram