Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Justin Bieber Tour Downsized

Justin Bieber

Source: Def Jam / Def Jam

With the threat of the Coronavirus, festivals being cancelled, movies being postponed to later in the year and the already affect the virus is having on the entertainment industry, it’s no surprise that it may be a reason the sales for Justin Bieber’s “Changes” stadium tour have been soft! Could be becuase people don’t want to be out in big crowds where it would be much easier to catch a virus like this! Because of that, some of his Stadium shows have been downsized to arenas. Nothing official has come out on his socials but his tour page www.justinbiebermusic.com/tour shows that about 8 dates have been changed. They’re also below. All the shows that surround Indy will be in arenas. Guess that’s a good thing. A bit more intimate that a stadium!

Related: WATCH: Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke

June 5 Glendale, AZ   Gila River Arena

June 27 Houston          Toyota Center (formerly July 2)

June 28 Dallas              American Airlines Center (formerly June 27)

July 11  Nashville          Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 8  Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Aug. 14 Indianapolis     Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 Washington, DC  Capitol One Arena

Aug. 30 Detroit             Little Caesars Arena (formerly Aug. 29)

Justin Bieber Tour Downsized  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
France - ''Clouds Of Sils Maria' Premiere - 67th Cannes Film Festival
Get A First Look Of “Mrs. Doubtfire” On…
 10 hours ago
03.10.20
Disney+ is Reportedly Creating ‘Beauty and the Beast’…
 12 hours ago
03.10.20
2011 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival - Day 3
Watch Eminem Get Wasted On His Own Supply…
 13 hours ago
03.09.20
Justin Bieber Tour Downsized
 18 hours ago
03.10.20
WATCH: The Weeknd Debuts ‘Scared to Live’ on…
 21 hours ago
03.09.20
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 3 days ago
03.07.20
WATCH: Dua Lipa ‘Lets Get Physical’ Work Out…
 3 days ago
03.07.20
TikTok Restores Lizzo’s Swimsuit Posts
 4 days ago
03.06.20
Coronavirus Causing Music Festival Cancellations!
 5 days ago
03.05.20
Lizzo Calls Out TikTok For Removing Her Swimsuit…
 5 days ago
03.05.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Get Paid To Binge Watch “The Office”
 6 days ago
03.04.20
ABC's "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time"
Alex Trebek Gives Inspirational Update On Cancer Battle
 6 days ago
03.04.20
WATCH: The Weeknd ‘After Hours’ Short Film
 6 days ago
03.04.20
Listen: Niall Horan & Fletcher Cover Taylor Swift’s…
 6 days ago
03.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close