With the threat of the Coronavirus, festivals being cancelled, movies being postponed to later in the year and the already affect the virus is having on the entertainment industry, it’s no surprise that it may be a reason the sales for Justin Bieber’s “Changes” stadium tour have been soft! Could be becuase people don’t want to be out in big crowds where it would be much easier to catch a virus like this! Because of that, some of his Stadium shows have been downsized to arenas. Nothing official has come out on his socials but his tour page www.justinbiebermusic.com/tour shows that about 8 dates have been changed. They’re also below. All the shows that surround Indy will be in arenas. Guess that’s a good thing. A bit more intimate that a stadium!

Related: WATCH: Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke

June 5 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

June 27 Houston Toyota Center (formerly July 2)

June 28 Dallas American Airlines Center (formerly June 27)

July 11 Nashville Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 8 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Aug. 14 Indianapolis Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 Washington, DC Capitol One Arena

Aug. 30 Detroit Little Caesars Arena (formerly Aug. 29)

Justin Bieber Tour Downsized was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Dustin Kross , Radio Staff Posted 18 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: