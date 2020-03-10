Get A First Look Of “Mrs. Doubtfire” On Broadway! [VIDEO]

The late, great Robin Williams brought Mrs. Doubtfire to life in 1993. Woah! That was almost 30 years ago!!! It sounds crazy typing that. We’re getting old. I embrace my age though. There’s something beautiful about life and the way that God has allowed us to grow into the beautiful human beings we are. Sorry for getting all sentimental on you. Lol Let’s get back to the topic at hand; Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway!!! I was on the fence whether I thought this was a good idea, but it looks like the cast might actually be able to pull it off. Watch the announcement video below and check out some pics on Broadway.Com

