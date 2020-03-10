Disney+ is Reportedly Creating ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel

There’s reports that Disney is working on a prequel to Beauty and the Beast. The live-action limited series coming to Diseny+ will be an origin story of Gaston and LeFou. The Hollywoord Reporter says Disney+ is teaming up with Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, the creators of Once Upon a Time. Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who played the characters in the 2017 feature film, will also reprise their roles. The untitled series will reportedly be a six-episode musical and will take place well before the events of the classic story.

Written By Mallory , Radio Staff Posted 12 hours ago

