As the coronavirus situation grows by the day despite global efforts to improve health conditions, music festivals are reconsidering holding their events at this time. After SXSW canceled its upcoming dates for the annual event, Coachella and Stagecoach are considering doing the same.

According to Billboard, the festival’s promotion company Goldenvoice is attempting to shift the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival to October as state officials mull over the response to the coronavirus spread. It appears that the company feels that Riverside County officials will move to suspend the festival’s permit for April, thus prompting Goldenvoice to suggest the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16.

The outlet adds that Riverside County government officials and booking agents have begun preliminary talks as recent as last Sunday (March 8). Due to the logistical strain on shifting such a large event, not including the tour schedule of many of the headlining acts, all signs seem to point to postponing or even canceling.

A decision is expected to be made in at least 48 hours.

—

Photo: Getty

Coachella Possibly Moving Festival To October Over Coronavirus Concerns was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By D.L. Chandler , Radio Staff Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: