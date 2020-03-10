Good News Tuesday: Mission Malcolm

It’s Good News Tuesday and unlike plenty of days where Tuesday can suck, we’re uplifting and keeping people in good spirits as we get halfway through the work week! J-Si shared Malcolm’s story. Watch below and if you’re inspired, donate to the Mission: Malcolm.

Plus, lots of good reasons to celebrate…. like your Bachelorette party in Nashville just happens to land on St. Paddy’s weekend, honor roll students, new baby cousins and more! Let’s celebrate some good news!

