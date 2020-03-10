Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up Your Hand Washing (Coronavirus Edition)

Turn Up Tuesday Washing Hands

Source: KiddNation

On any given Turn Up Tuesday, you never know what could happen. So, with the coronavirus pretty much taking over the world and causing more people to learn about washing their hands, Part-Time Justin is here with a few tips. Of course, you should wash your hands at least 20 seconds and if you need a song to sing while you do it – why not the “Campfire Song Song”?

turn up tuesday

