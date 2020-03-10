INTERVIEW: ‘Nailed It’ Host Nicole Byer Judges Our Cakes!

Netflix has been bringing it when it comes to original content and since the KKMS has one bit of a sweet tooth, we invited a cake boss to help us out! The host of the Netflix show ‘Nailed It’, Nicole Byer, visited us in studio, and we had her judge our self-portrait cakes! Who do you think had the best case?
