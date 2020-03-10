Entertainment News
Billie Eilish Addresses Body Image Criticism

Billie Eilish

We all know Billie Eilish has a very unique style, but there’s a reason for it.  She’s stated numerous times that she wears over-sized clothing so people would not focus on her body and make judgments. (because what your body looks like doesn’t matter).  Her world tour kicked off last night, and she did something SUPER unexpected.  She shared a video, shedding her layers.  During the video, Billie voices a very powerful dialogue.

“Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?”

Yes, Billie!  Read the full dialogue below!

Billie, please keep being you, and wear whatever you want!  She’ll be bringing her WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR to Indy Wednesday, March 25th.

