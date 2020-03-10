Coachella 2020 Officially Postponed Until October

The rumors are in fact true: The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been postponed due to the growing threat of coronavirus COVID-19.

Goldenvoice, the promoters behind Coachella as well as Lovers and Friends made the announcement that the annual concert which is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, will now take place on the weekends of October 9 and 16. Originally the festival was set to take place on April 10 and April 17.

“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities,” Goldenvoice’s statement read, “we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.

“Coachella will now take place on Oct. 9, 10 and 11 and Oct. 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on Oct. 23, 24 and 25, 2020. All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13, on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend.

“Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall.”

The same lineup that was set for Coachella’s two weekends in April will be there in October including Frank Ocean, Travis Scott and more. The news comes on the heels of SXSW making their announcement last Friday that the city of Austin had canceled this year’s South By Southwest. It’s unclear what may become of the rest of the festival schedule this year, including Lollapalooza, Electric Daisy Carnival and more.

