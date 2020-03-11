Multiple Shows To Tape Without Studio Audience Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

The hottest topic over the past 7 days has been COVID-19 (better known as the Coronavirus). Schools have been closed as a means to keep the kiddos safe, music and arts festivals have been cancelled/postponed and now multiple shows have announced that they will refrain from taping with a live studio audience. According to the Associated Press, Jeopardy & Wheel of Fortune are two of the first to have made this decision, but I’m sure more and more programs will follow suit. Exhibit A:

Here’s an official statement from The Wendy Williams Show (via Instagram)

Read more about this story on apnews.com

