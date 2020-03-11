Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Get Paid to Binge Disney Classics

How does getting paid to watch your favorite Disney classics sound? Upgraded Points wants to pay you to watch 12 Disney classics over a month and then compare them to their live-action remakes. You’ll be asked to follow a worksheet and take notes tracking specific details in the movies. You’ll also have to share your experience on social. If selected for this dream job, you’ll be paid $1,000 and receive a $100 gift card to purchase a ticket to see Mulan in theaters. Oh and if you don’t have Disney+ no worries – a one-month subscription will also be awarded.

Here’s a list of the Disney movies you’ll be asked to watch along with their remakes:

  • 101 Dalmatians
  • Alice in Wonderland
  • Sleeping Beauty (Remake: Maleficent)
  • Cinderella
  • The Jungle Book
  • Beauty and the Beast
  • The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (Remake: Christopher Robin)
  • Dumbo
  • Aladdin
  • The Lion King
  • Lady and the Tramp
  • Mulan

According to Upgraded Points, the ideal applicant will have:

  • Overall enthusiasm for Disney – you’re the type of person who has Disney soundtracks on your Spotify and immediately signed up for Disney+
  • A love for movies, especially the Disney classics
  • Strong attention to detail – nothing gets past you!
  • The ability and availability to binge-watch 12 movies and their remakes in a short amount of time
  • Active social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter

If you 18 years or older and are the ultimate Disney nut, then apply here by April 30th!

Get Paid to Binge Disney Classics  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Dear Pilot Pete’s Mom, Barb…ITS NOT ABOUT YOU!
 4 hours ago
03.11.20
Get Paid to Binge Disney Classics
 15 hours ago
03.11.20
WendyWilliamsAmirDiamond
Multiple Shows To Tape Without Studio Audience Amidst…
 16 hours ago
03.10.20
France - ''Clouds Of Sils Maria' Premiere - 67th Cannes Film Festival
Get A First Look Of “Mrs. Doubtfire” On…
 2 days ago
03.10.20
Disney+ is Reportedly Creating ‘Beauty and the Beast’…
 2 days ago
03.10.20
2011 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival - Day 3
Watch Eminem Get Wasted On His Own Supply…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Justin Bieber Tour Downsized
 2 days ago
03.10.20
WATCH: The Weeknd Debuts ‘Scared to Live’ on…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 4 days ago
03.07.20
WATCH: Dua Lipa ‘Lets Get Physical’ Work Out…
 4 days ago
03.07.20
TikTok Restores Lizzo’s Swimsuit Posts
 5 days ago
03.06.20
Coronavirus Causing Music Festival Cancellations!
 6 days ago
03.05.20
Lizzo Calls Out TikTok For Removing Her Swimsuit…
 6 days ago
03.05.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Get Paid To Binge Watch “The Office”
 7 days ago
03.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close