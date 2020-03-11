News
Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

The jig is finally up.

Harvey Weinstein guilty on two charges, acquitted on others in New York, US

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

Harvey Weinstein is probably going to die in prison. Today, the disgraced movie mogul and convicted rapist was sentenced to 23 years in jail.

So much for being a first time offender. The judge threw the book at Weinstein since this is only the first time he got caught, allegedly.

Reports CBS News:

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for his rape and criminal sex act convictions following an emotional trial that was a landmark moment in the #MeToo era. Weinstein was convicted Feb. 24 of rape in the third degree for assaulting aspiring actress Jessica Mann in a New York City hotel room in 2013, and of committing a criminal sex act for forcing oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006.

Weinstein arrived in a wheelchair Wednesday morning to the Manhattan courthouse. He faced a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years in prison on the criminal sex act count. The third-degree rape count carried a maximum penalty of four years, meaning Weinstein faced a maximum possible sentence of 29 years. 

A judge sentenced him to serve 20 years on the first count and three years on the second count, to run concurrently, meaning the prison sentence is effectively 20 years. He must also serve five years of post-release supervision and register as a sex offender.

Other reports say the sentences are to run consecutively.

This story is developing. 

 

Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

