Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nikki Bella Opens Up About Sex Life While Pregnant

Nikki & Brie Bella during an appearance on NBC&apos;s &apos;The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.&apos;

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

The Bella twins are both expecting, and they dished some details about how they stay intimate during their pregnancies.  While speaking with Vanessa Lachey on The Bellas Podcast, she shared some advice with Nikki, who is a first time mom-to-be.

Vanessa says what keeps her relationship sizzling with her husband, Nick Lachey, is doing it in the shower.  Well, okay then!  Nikki then opened up about her sex life with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev.  Nikki says she’s busy, and very hormonal at the moment, but she still tries to make time for Artem.  She revealed, “Our sex life goes so on and off. And I don’t know if it’s me.” Nikki continued, “I will admit, last night it was the first time that I told him, ‘Hey, can you massage my boobs?’ And then I pushed the hand lower and was like, ‘Can you massage down there, too? Thanks.’”

Vanessa then shared with the twins that apparently coconut oil was a saving grace for a pregnant friend’s love life.  Read more on the story here.  Total Bellas returns to E! on Thursday, April 9th.

Nikki Bella Opens Up About Sex Life While Pregnant  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
Amir Diamond Gives His Honest Opinion On @GodwinOTheDream’s…
 40 mins ago
03.11.20
Nikki Bella Opens Up About Sex Life While…
 8 hours ago
03.11.20
Dear Pilot Pete’s Mom, Barb…ITS NOT ABOUT YOU!
 12 hours ago
03.11.20
Get Paid to Binge Disney Classics
 24 hours ago
03.11.20
WendyWilliamsAmirDiamond
Multiple Shows To Tape Without Studio Audience Amidst…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Billie Eilish Addresses Body Image Criticism
 1 day ago
03.11.20
France - ''Clouds Of Sils Maria' Premiere - 67th Cannes Film Festival
Get A First Look Of “Mrs. Doubtfire” On…
 2 days ago
03.10.20
Disney+ is Reportedly Creating ‘Beauty and the Beast’…
 2 days ago
03.10.20
2011 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival - Day 3
Watch Eminem Get Wasted On His Own Supply…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Justin Bieber Tour Downsized
 2 days ago
03.10.20
WATCH: The Weeknd Debuts ‘Scared to Live’ on…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 4 days ago
03.07.20
WATCH: Dua Lipa ‘Lets Get Physical’ Work Out…
 4 days ago
03.07.20
TikTok Restores Lizzo’s Swimsuit Posts
 5 days ago
03.06.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close