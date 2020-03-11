H-Town
Area Event & School Closures Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Due to a sudden outbreak of novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the Huston area, school districts across the area as well as colleges and events have either been canceled or postponed.

After the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic and Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a seven-day emergency health declaration, news of more confirmed coronavirus cases emerged. Fourteen individuals in the Houston area and surrounding counties have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including a man from Montgomery County who may have attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s BBQ cookoff event.

EVENTS:

  • The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is canceled for the remainder of the 2020 season.
  • Tour De Houston is canceled.
  • Bayou City Arts Festival is postponed.
  • NCAA Tournament games at the Toyota Center are not open to the public.
  • CERAWeek 2020 has been canceled.
  • The McDonald’s Houston Children’s Festival has been postponed.
  • Levy Park and the Levy Park Conservancy have canceled all events and programming through March 31, including the St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Spring Break.

SCHOOLS:

  • The University of Houston is canceling classes next week. Campus will remain open but faculty/staff has open to work remotely. Classes will resume online on March 23.

  • Montgomery ISD campuses and departments will close Thursday and Friday ahead of spring break.
  • Saint Thomas’ Episcopal School in Meyerland is close for the next two weeks.
  • Joy School in the Museum District is closed for the next two weeks.
  • Texas A&M has suspended classes until March 18.
  • Rice University has canceled in-person classes and is not hosting events for more than 100 people.
  • Prairie View A&M suspended classes until March 23.

More cancellations will be added as they are announced.

Not now
Close