Amir Diamond Gives His Honest Opinion On @GodwinOTheDream’s “Praise Party”

I asked my listeners for things to talk about besides the Corona Virus (COVID-19). That question lead to Godwin O calling and asking for advice on his music. He has a song called “Praise Party” and wanted my honest opinion. Check out his music video here:

First off: thanks for the love, Godwin. Secondly, I don’t play when it comes to giving constructive criticism to artists. Fair warning.

I love the messaging and chorus/hook. It’s super catchy. Even the beat rocks! I vibed with the first half of the song but I don’t think the second rap was as strong as the beginning. After the singing (verse two), the song could’ve went back to the chorus and ended after that. Imagine your songs competing against other established artists on the radio. If it doesn’t hold a candle to them, then it’s time to get back in the studio and start cooking up more work!

Best of luck, mayne! Respectfully, Diamond.

