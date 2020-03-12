Listen To Dua Lipa & Jon B Join BROCKHAMPTON for “SUGAR Remix”

If you don’t know who Jon B is… you are way too young to date me. He is an R&B great from the 90’s and early 2000’s. His song “They Don’t Know” made women swoon. Check out the video here:

It’s dope that BROCKHAMPTON has him on the remix to SUGAR. I wish more young artists and bands would collaborate with people from the past. It brings a fresh dynamic to the music charts. Listen to the vibes:

I’m bummed that I won’t be able see BROCKHAMPTON take the stage at Coachella next month. Those were my birthday plans. If you have any suggestions on what I could do instead… let me know.

