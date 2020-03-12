Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

NBA Suspends 2019-20 Season After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

2012 NBA All-Star Game

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

This has been a whirlwind of a day. The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo has been cancelled. Due to unforeseen travel restrictions with our lineup we are cancelling SpringFest 2020. And now the NBA has announced on their twitter page that the remainder of the season has been suspended.

Here’s their official statement:

As disheartening as all of these event cancellations are, I’m happy that I get to stay in seclusion for a while. I think we all need a mental mind-break. I love being home. Give me a sweet tea and my Disney+ and I’ll be just fine.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
coronavirus , nba , Rudy Gobert

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2012 NBA All-Star Game
NBA Suspends 2019-20 Season After Player Tests Positive…
 2 hours ago
03.11.20
Jessica Rich x Jon B
Listen To Dua Lipa & Jon B Join…
 3 hours ago
03.11.20
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
Amir Diamond Gives His Honest Opinion On @GodwinOTheDream’s…
 4 hours ago
03.11.20
Nikki Bella Opens Up About Sex Life While…
 12 hours ago
03.11.20
Dear Pilot Pete’s Mom, Barb…ITS NOT ABOUT YOU!
 16 hours ago
03.11.20
Get Paid to Binge Disney Classics
 1 day ago
03.11.20
WendyWilliamsAmirDiamond
Multiple Shows To Tape Without Studio Audience Amidst…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Billie Eilish Addresses Body Image Criticism
 2 days ago
03.11.20
France - ''Clouds Of Sils Maria' Premiere - 67th Cannes Film Festival
Get A First Look Of “Mrs. Doubtfire” On…
 2 days ago
03.10.20
Disney+ is Reportedly Creating ‘Beauty and the Beast’…
 2 days ago
03.10.20
2011 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival - Day 3
Watch Eminem Get Wasted On His Own Supply…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Justin Bieber Tour Downsized
 2 days ago
03.10.20
WATCH: The Weeknd Debuts ‘Scared to Live’ on…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 5 days ago
03.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close