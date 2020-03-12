NBA Suspends 2019-20 Season After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

This has been a whirlwind of a day. The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo has been cancelled. Due to unforeseen travel restrictions with our lineup we are cancelling SpringFest 2020. And now the NBA has announced on their twitter page that the remainder of the season has been suspended.

Here’s their official statement:

As disheartening as all of these event cancellations are, I’m happy that I get to stay in seclusion for a while. I think we all need a mental mind-break. I love being home. Give me a sweet tea and my Disney+ and I’ll be just fine.

