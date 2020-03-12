Entertainment News
WATCH: Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Trailer Starring Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx 4th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors Awards

Source: Courtesy ABFF / Courtesy ABFF

Pixar’s latest film, Soul, officially has a trailer!  The film follows Joe Gardner, who is a musician that seems to have lost his love for music.  He ends up being transported out of his body, and finds his way back with a little help from a young soul.  Joe Gardner is voiced by Jamie Foxx.  Tina Fey, Quest Love, and Daveed Diggs also are voicing characters.  I think this movie looks pretty cute!  Check out the trailer below!

Soul is set to hit theaters June 19th.

